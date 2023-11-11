News
Theatres look for Diwali sparkle in post-covid bounceback
Summary
- For the first Diwali since 2020, cinemas will be operating at full capacity and feature big-budget Hindi films with top stars releasing in theatres to cash in on the festival’s erstwhile appeal.
New Delhi: India’s film business is looking to regain its mojo this Diwali, the first time since the covid pandemic outbreak, thanks to a clutch of big-ticket movies hitting the screens.
