Theatres stand to lose with faster digital premieres of films

NEW DELHI: Tamil film Master may be breaking box office records in home territory Tamil Nadu and across the country but that didn’t dissuade its makers from opting for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video within two weeks of theatrical release .

Trade experts say the covid-19 pandemic has eliminated the eight-week window between theatrical and digital premiere of films for good and will be revised to a three to four-week period at best.

“The issue is definitely being discussed across all producer associations who want films to now premiere on digital platforms within three to four weeks of theatrical release," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said.

The underlying logic to that, Mohan added, is that films in India make most of their business within their first or second week in theatres and a faster digital premiere not only helps cash in when the interest is still alive but ensure better deals for producers.

Mint had earlier reported that on an average, the top 10 Hindi film hits each year make 39.68% of their lifetime collections over their opening weekends and 66.6% of their earnings from the opening weeks. In fact, some go even further--Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 made 60.57% of its overall collections in its first three days and 84.24% of its earnings over the first seven.

Predictably, theatre owners are unwilling to yield on shorter windows. Faster digital premieres would take away from their age-old reputation as the premiere platform for film releases, besides eating into their earnings.

Trade experts say currently, studios like Reliance Entertainment are at loggerheads with multiplex chains over the digital release of their upcoming films Sooryavanshi and ‘83, keeping them from announcing an official date. Reliance did not respond to Mint’s queries on the same.

“These are extremely unusual times for the industry, as cinemas were closed and a few stakeholders had to deviate from the age-old and established theatrical windowing system. The entire industry, including the producers, recognize the importance of theatrical exhibition and are committed to it. We therefore do not see this as a new norm taking shape, neither do we see the window shrinking," Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming Officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said adding that there have been constructive discussions after the producers of Master taking to OTT.

While declining to comment on the specific Master deal, Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures said the theatrical model is sacrosanct and has traditionally benefited everyone. “While we’re in discussion with the makers of Master, we don’t see any meaningful change in the windows," Gianchandani added.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon did not respond to Mint’s queries on faster digital premiers of new films. Sanjeev Lamba, executive producer, Hungama Originals at Hungama Digital, however, pointed out that the theatrical run of films had anyway come down in the past few years and that had nothing to do with OTT.

“The era of jubilees is gone, plus there is always piracy to contend with. A film is done and dusted in 15 days so how does it matter if it lands on OTT on the tenth day? It’s all about taking advantage of the marketing trend," Lamba said agreeing that overall, windows are under pressure and are likely to collapse.

Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios believes that the gap between theatrical and OTT release must shrink. The future of the industry, given the current scenario, must be profitable for all stakeholders to ensure fresh content production.

“We are definitely looking at shortening the window though it might vary from project to project," Patel said.

He cited the example of the company’s Hindi film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari that released when theatres were operating at 50% capacity and premiered three weeks later on its pay-per-view service ZeePlex. On the other hand, Zee’s Telugu film Solo Brathuke So Better came to ZeePlex within a week of theatrical release. Response to both films has been encouraging. “This clearly shows that we are trying permutation and combinations. Every film is different hence the window shall differ too," Patel said.

