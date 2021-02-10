Theatres stand to lose with faster digital premieres of films

“These are extremely unusual times for the industry, as cinemas were closed and a few stakeholders had to deviate from the age-old and established theatrical windowing system. The entire industry, including the producers, recognize the importance of theatrical exhibition and are committed to it. We therefore do not see this as a new norm taking shape, neither do we see the window shrinking," Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming Officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said adding that there have been constructive discussions after the producers of Master taking to OTT.