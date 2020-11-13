Theatres to make do with small offerings this Diwali

NEW DELHI: Known for its blockbuster releases during Diwali, the film industry in India will see theatres making do with small, new films or re-runs of old hits in the absence of fresh content and consumer reticence to visit cinema halls because of the pandemic.

Zee Studios is releasing its comedy drama Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Yash Raj Films has made old titles including Veer Zaara, Sultan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Mardaani and others available while Bengali film Dracula Sir that had arrived in theatres in the state for Durga Puja will be dubbed and released in Hindi across the country. Further, the Tamil film industry will bring out two new offerings - director Santhosh’s adult horror-comedy Irandam Kuthu and Santhanam’s Biskoth.

The announcements come close on the heels of digital service providers like UFO Moviez and Qube Cinemas having taken concrete steps to resolve the issue of Virtual Print Fee (VPF) and waived charges for all new films releasing in November 2020.

VPF is a charge paid by producers to firms like UFO and Qube and ranges from ₹12,000-15,000 per screen per show to showcase their films using digital projectors and technology that the latter rent to cinemas.

Both Bollywood and Tamil cinema have had a fairly impressive record with Diwali, with the festival standing out as one of the most lucrative periods of the year thanks to hits such as Housefull 4 (Rs. 205.60 crore), Golmaal Again (Rs. 205.50 crore), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs. 106.48 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs. 194.30 crore), Happy New Year (Rs. 178.41 crore), Krrish 3 (Rs. 175.83 crore), Bigil (Rs. 208 crore), Sarkar (Rs. 250 crore) and others.

Theatres are now bracing for the period beyond Diwali as Indian filmmakers are yet to announce any big films. Hollywood flick Greenland (4 December), Gujarati movie Beti (27 November) and Bengali film Kakababur Protyabortan (Christmas) are slated for over the next few weeks. Bollywood has emptied out its 2020 release calendar with big-ticket movies like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and sports drama ’83 to hit screens only in 2021 now.

“It’s about how you look at it, we were closed all these months so at least it’s a better time now but it is definitely a challenge to run the show," PV Sunil, managing director at Carnival Cinemas had said in an earlier interview to Mint with regard to the content crunch and mounting losses.

