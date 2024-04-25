'Their health is good and...': MEA shares update as 16 Indians remain on board ship seized by Iran
MEA is working to secure the release of 16 men on a seized ship through contact with Iranian authorities. Consular access has been granted and the individuals are reported to be in good health.
The Ministry of External Affairs remains in contact with its Iranian counterparts to secure the release of 16 men on board a ship seized by the other country.
