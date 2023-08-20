9 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives while another one was critically injured after their ALS vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted into a deep gorge in Ladakh's Leh district. The incident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma.

Leh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) P D Nitya told PTI that the Army vehicle, carrying 10 personnel, was on its way from Leh to Nyoma when the driver lost control and plunged into a gorge at around 4.45 pm.

Senior leaders of government and the opposition including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have condoned the death of 9 army men in this tragic accident.

Sharing her condolences over the tragic incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), President's Office wrote “Deeply anguished to learn that a road accident in Leh led to loss of lives of Indian Army personnel. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The nation owes a great debt of gratitude to these soldiers for their selfless sacrifice."

Sharing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grief over the incident, PMO wrote“Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest."