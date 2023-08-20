‘Their rich service to the nation…’: PM Modi, President Murmu share condolences on death of 9 army soldiers in Ladakh1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Leh Ladakh Army Accident: President Murmu said she was ‘deeply anguished' by the news of the accident and added that ‘the nation owes a great debt of gratitude to these soldiers for their selfless sacrifice’.
9 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives while another one was critically injured after their ALS vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted into a deep gorge in Ladakh's Leh district. The incident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while sharing his ‘deepest condolences’ to the bereaved families also said that he was praying for the recovery of injured personnel.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge noted on X that the country will be indebted to the brave soldiers and also wished the injured a speedy recovery.