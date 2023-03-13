‘Thenga mila hai’: Tejashwi alleges sisters' 'used' jewellery shown as recovery in ED raids2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:37 PM IST
- Dismissing the claims as ‘false propaganda’, Tejashwi said the investigative agencies are after him as if he's the “real Adani”, referring to the embattled billionaire Gautam Adani facing allegations of stock manipulation and corporate fraud.
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday dismissed Enforcement Directorate's claim that they had seized one crore rupees in "unaccounted cash" and detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore after raids against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family.
