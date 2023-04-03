Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He also inaugurated the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune, and Nagpur.

Speaking at the event today, PM Modi said, “CBI has given faith to people through its work and techniques. Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI. Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions, CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility."

He also said that the central government does not lack the political will to fight corruption, and the CBI's scope of work has increased manifold in the country. The Prime Minister asserted that even cyber crime cases are being dealt with by this investigative agency.

“I know that the people against whom you are taking action are very powerful, they have been part of the government and system for years. Even today they are in power in some states, but you (CBI) have to focus on your work, no corrupt person should be spared," PM Modi stated at the event today.

An investiture ceremony for recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI was also held today, April 3.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a Home Ministry resolution on April 1, 1963, and the coveted investigative agency completed its 60 years on Saturday.

CBI made its debut on Twitter in October last year with a blue tick during the Interpol General Assembly. The purpose of the handle was to share news about the event. Its diamond jubilee celebrations also come at a time when there is a furious back-and-forth between the government and the opposition over the alleged "misuse" of central agencies.

A total of 14 Opposition parties have also approached the Supreme Court on the issue of misuse of central probe agencies by the union government.