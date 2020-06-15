Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal quelled all rumors surrounding lockdown extension in the national capital. Delhi CM took to Twitter to clarify that speculations around lockdown extension in Delhi are not true.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The ruling AAP and main opposition BJP in Delhi on Monday said the battle against COVID-19 needs to be fought keeping political differences aside, after a meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the leaders of all political parties of the national capital.

The number of coronavirus tests will be increased to 18,000 per day in the city from June 20, even as the Congress hit out at the Centre and the Delhi government for the surge in the number of cases in the national capital.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the number of COVID-19 tests will be increased to 18,000 per day in the city from June 20.

Singh said it was decided at the meeting that politics should be kept away in the battle against the pandemic, adding that increasing the number of beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients was also discussed.

