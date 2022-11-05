There can be no curbs on woman's right to reproductive choice, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court ruled that a 23-year-old student's right to exercise her reproductive choice to either procreate or abstain from procreating cannot be restricted. The court also permitted the student to have her 26-week pregnancy medically terminated.
In a ruling on 2 November, Justice V G Arun stated that the medical board had determined that the woman was experiencing an acute stress reaction and that carrying the pregnancy to term could endanger her life. The woman, an MBA candidate, became pregnant after having a consenting relationship with a classmate.
She claims that it was only after an ultrasound scan, which was recommended by the doctor she had seen when she complained of irregular menstrual cycles and other physical discomfort, that she discovered she was pregnant.
"There can be no restriction on a woman's right to exercise her reproductive choice to either procreate or to abstain from procreating," Justice Arun said in his order.
The Kerala High Court stated that a woman's right to choose her reproductive options falls under the scope of her personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, citing earlier Supreme Court rulings.
"A careful scrutiny of the opinion shows that the petitioner is having acute stress reaction and continuation of the pregnancy may cause an exacerbation of her medical distress which may entail risk to the petitioner's life," the court noted.
The High Court gave the woman permission to end her pregnancy at any hospital that has the equipment required by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, including the government medical college hospital.
The woman had told the court that she had been suffering from polycystic ovarian disease, a condition characterised by irregular menstrual periods and hence, she had no clue of her pregnancy till the scan report was received on 25 October.
She was in a relationship with a classmate who had left the country for higher education, which only made matters worse. She petitioned the High Court for permission to medically terminate the pregnancy because she believed that carrying the child would only increase her stress and mental anguish and have a negative impact on her education and ability to support herself.
