'Bid to sully India’s tag as pharmacy of the world'

Indian pharma firms and drug regulatory agencies follow a high standard. During the covid crisis, India supplied quality and affordable medicines to more than 150 nations. Nobody complained. As far as the Gambia cough syrup issue is concerned, the WHO has not been able to say anything because our stand is strong. Gambia purchased cough syrup of certain specifications; however, the tender was given to a US-based firm that procured cough syrups from an Indian firm which manufactured only one batch. These cough syrups were restricted for sale in India. That particular batch of cough syrup was sent to Gambia via that US firm. It is the responsibility of the regulatory authority of every country to test the medicines. However, in this case, we are not aware of whether the cough syrups were tested. Gambia came up with multiple statements, such as the presence of e-coli in children, which caused diarrhoea, testing 24 samples, out of which four samples failed, and 19 samples passed the quality standard test. This means the cough syrup batch was correct. Learning this, we constituted an expert panel to analyze cough syrups and the samples passed. Now, our drug regulator is asking WHO on what basis they are raising questions about the quality of Indian cough syrups. We think there is an attempt to tarnish India’s image, and it is our duty to retain India’s image as “pharmacy of the world", and we will not put ourselves down. India’s drug regulatory authority, i.e., the Central Drugs Control Standard Organisation, is one of the best in the world.