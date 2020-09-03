There is a limit to taxing liquor, petrol and diesel, says Manish Sisodia

First, the Centre is not giving out freebies and the states are not begging. We, as a state, used to do our own financial management prior to GST rollout. Increasing or decreasing tax rate or widening its scope was all in the hands of states. There was a multitude of taxes. The Centre wanted to replace this multiple tax system with GST. Approximately 70% of state taxes were subsumed into GST with fancy dreams that the Centre showed. They have not been able to implement GST properly. On top of that, there was demonetization and other steps which brought the economy down. We are not begging, but asking for something that has been promised in the Constitution. The GST compensation to states Act has it (promise of compensation), the Constitution has it and the minutes of the GST Council meetings also have it. How will a state function with big revenue deficit? We need to pay salaries to staff. It is not just about the finances but also the trust that the Centre and states share. If this time the Centre goes back on their promises, states will not trust them in future.