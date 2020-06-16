There is a need to revamp NHAI, says Nitin Gadkari

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that there is a need to bring long-pending reforms in national highways authority of India (NHAI)—the authority that manages, develops and maintains highways.

“We are working on reform measures for NHAI. Although it is a fine organization that has done good work," Gadkari said speaking at a webinar on covid-19 impact and investment opportunities in roads and highways organized by Assocham.

While Gadkari did not spell out the details of the reforms, the minister has time and again said that the government will not tolerate red-tapism and cut delays and expedite decision making process. After review of highway projects in January, he had said that delay in decision making will not be tolerated and will do a performance audit of government officials in road ministry and NHAI.

The minister also said that the government will continue to bear risks in highway projects some more time as it plans to award highway projects via the conventional engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode at the moment, instead of depending on the private sector as they face difficulties in raising funds from banks. As a result, this often leads to delays in project implemenation.

“We tried encouraging PPP (public private partnerships in road-building). Those who opted for BOT (build-operate-transfer) model, faced difficulties as banks were not friendly and reluctant to lend," Gadkari said.

“In this situation, we should build roads on EPC model and monetize road assets with banks…bankers are not reluctant to lend to NHAI," he said.

PPP models such as BOT picked up initially, but also posed challenges for the road developers, which included constraints in raising funds from the banks, land acquisition, higher-risk for the private sector, among others. However, EPC model minimizes risk for the private entities.

The most important thing right now into to bring liquidity, which can come from (building) infrastructure. And for that need to award projects," the minister said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via