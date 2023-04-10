There is competitive race to tear down group: Adani Group on Financial Times report

There is competitive race to tear down group: Adani Group on Financial Times report1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM IST
- Adani Group wrote a letter to the Financial Times following the article's publication that contained what the conglomerate termed 'fundamental misunderstandings' of Adani Group disclosures, and ‘resultant inaccuracies’, and asked the publication to take down the story immediately from its website
The Adani Group on Monday outrightly refuted the recent 'Financial Times' report on foreign direct investment into the conglomerate and termed it to be a "competitive race" to tear down the conglomerate.
