NEW DELHI : Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated the 'Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management' at the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai.

Inaugurating the centre, Goyal said the amount of interdependence in globalized world calls for significant value addition on several fronts such as packaging, research on transportation, and warehousing. “I hope the centre of excellence inaugurated today will help the logistics sector become more cost-effective, make the sector more competitive, create new jobs, export more, engage better with the world markets, expand outreach and bring more economic activity to India," he added.

Goyal said India is at a very nascent stage of industrial engineering training, research and study. “There is huge potential in industrial engineering. You can transform the future of this country by the work you are doing. A lot of industrial engineering also goes into sectors such as restaurant design and operations, e-commerce businesses and delivery of public services as well," the minister added.

He further said in the current age when global supply chains add huge value to international trade, most products will have components and raw materials coming from many countries. “Not just setting up factories, but planning processes such as material movement, packaging, dispatch and the very design of the factory layout are very crucial and it rests on your shoulders," he added.

