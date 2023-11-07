Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: ‘Shame on people who...’, Mrunal Thakur encourages others to speak up
Actor Mrunal Thakur praises Rashmika Mandanna for speaking out against a viral deepfake video of herself, urging others to do the same.
Actor Mrunal Thakur has lauded Rashmika Mandanna for speaking out against a viral deepfake video of herself that had gone viral on social media platforms. She also encouraged others to speak against such situations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message