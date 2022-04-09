There is no platform for rupee-rouble trade, clarifies RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shunned media reports about the rupee-rouble transaction platform. The central bank has clarified saying there is no platform to facilitate rupee-rouble trade, however, it is in discussion with all the stakeholders in the matter. RBI also mentioned that they are 'sensitive' to the sanctions imposed against Russia by western countries after the Kremlin's Ukraine invasion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}