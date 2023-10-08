There is no reason India cannot take back 'Sindh': Yogi Adityanath
Addressing a National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said if Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu, a province now in Pakistan, PTI reported.
