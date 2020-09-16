There is no shortage of oxygen for critical covid patients: Centre

Assuring that there was no shortage of oxygen for handling critical covid-19 patients, the Centre said around 6% of covid patients required oxygen support. Bhushan said India has a capacity of manufacturing 6,900 metric tonnes of oxygen daily, while around 2,800 metric tonnes of oxygen is required for covid-19 and non-covid health use. Around 2,200 metric tonnes are used for industrial purposes. Hence, at the national level, there is no shortage of oxygen. “This morning, there was a surplus of 1,900 metric tonnes of oxygen," he said.