Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  There is scope to increase voter participation from urban areas: CEC

There is scope to increase voter participation from urban areas: CEC

1 min read . 05:11 PM ISTSwati Luthra
The CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anup Chandra Pandey launched the nation-wide Special Summary Revision 2023 through various voter awareness building activities in Pune. (Hindustan Times - DLI)

It is only through your voting that the democratic traditions become absolutely robust and strong, CEC said

New Delhi: There is a scope for increasing voter participation from the urban areas, said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.

New Delhi: There is a scope for increasing voter participation from the urban areas, said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.

Addressing the Election Commission’s cycle rally for the cause of participative elections, Kumar said that the youth in the urban areas should participate in the election process, get registered and vote. “It is only through your voting that the democratic traditions become absolutely robust and strong."

Addressing the Election Commission’s cycle rally for the cause of participative elections, Kumar said that the youth in the urban areas should participate in the election process, get registered and vote. “It is only through your voting that the democratic traditions become absolutely robust and strong."

He added that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 was launched from Pune as Election Commission is taking up a focused activity this year to increase voter-turnout. “It starts all over country from Pune. Some of the cities do not really do that kind of voting and there is a whole lot of ground which we have to cover in urban areas and that is why this cycle rally was organized to create awareness."

He added that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 was launched from Pune as Election Commission is taking up a focused activity this year to increase voter-turnout. “It starts all over country from Pune. Some of the cities do not really do that kind of voting and there is a whole lot of ground which we have to cover in urban areas and that is why this cycle rally was organized to create awareness."

The CEC added that India has more than 2.49 lakhs voters who are of the 100+ age group. “What a relief and ecstasy it gives when you interact with them and find out that they have been voting in all through their lives. Everywhere in the country, every furthest possible state, be it hills, be it coastal lines, in inaccessible terrains, deserts, everywhere, every single citizen gets enlisted as a voter and strengthens the democracy by not only getting registered, but also casting his or her vote."

The CEC added that India has more than 2.49 lakhs voters who are of the 100+ age group. “What a relief and ecstasy it gives when you interact with them and find out that they have been voting in all through their lives. Everywhere in the country, every furthest possible state, be it hills, be it coastal lines, in inaccessible terrains, deserts, everywhere, every single citizen gets enlisted as a voter and strengthens the democracy by not only getting registered, but also casting his or her vote."

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that Special Summary Revision is for registering new adults. “Everyone should register as voters and spread the messages of voter awareness too, for strengthening our democracy."

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that Special Summary Revision is for registering new adults. “Everyone should register as voters and spread the messages of voter awareness too, for strengthening our democracy."

The CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anup Chandra Pandey launched the nation-wide Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 through various voter awareness building activities in Pune.

The CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anup Chandra Pandey launched the nation-wide Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 through various voter awareness building activities in Pune.

Kumar and Pandey also participated in a bicycle rally, with the theme ‘Pedal for Participative Elections’. The rally was flagged off by voters from different sections of society, including transgender persons, persons with disability, women, youth and others.

Kumar and Pandey also participated in a bicycle rally, with the theme ‘Pedal for Participative Elections’. The rally was flagged off by voters from different sections of society, including transgender persons, persons with disability, women, youth and others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP