There is scope to increase voter participation from urban areas: CEC

It is only through your voting that the democratic traditions become absolutely robust and strong, CEC said
New Delhi: There is a scope for increasing voter participation from the urban areas, said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.
Addressing the Election Commission’s cycle rally for the cause of participative elections, Kumar said that the youth in the urban areas should participate in the election process, get registered and vote. “It is only through your voting that the democratic traditions become absolutely robust and strong."
He added that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 was launched from Pune as Election Commission is taking up a focused activity this year to increase voter-turnout. “It starts all over country from Pune. Some of the cities do not really do that kind of voting and there is a whole lot of ground which we have to cover in urban areas and that is why this cycle rally was organized to create awareness."
The CEC added that India has more than 2.49 lakhs voters who are of the 100+ age group. “What a relief and ecstasy it gives when you interact with them and find out that they have been voting in all through their lives. Everywhere in the country, every furthest possible state, be it hills, be it coastal lines, in inaccessible terrains, deserts, everywhere, every single citizen gets enlisted as a voter and strengthens the democracy by not only getting registered, but also casting his or her vote."
Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that Special Summary Revision is for registering new adults. “Everyone should register as voters and spread the messages of voter awareness too, for strengthening our democracy."
The CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anup Chandra Pandey launched the nation-wide Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 through various voter awareness building activities in Pune.
Kumar and Pandey also participated in a bicycle rally, with the theme ‘Pedal for Participative Elections’. The rally was flagged off by voters from different sections of society, including transgender persons, persons with disability, women, youth and others.
