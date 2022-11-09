There is scope to increase voter participation from urban areas: CEC

The CEC added that India has more than 2.49 lakhs voters who are of the 100+ age group. “What a relief and ecstasy it gives when you interact with them and find out that they have been voting in all through their lives. Everywhere in the country, every furthest possible state, be it hills, be it coastal lines, in inaccessible terrains, deserts, everywhere, every single citizen gets enlisted as a voter and strengthens the democracy by not only getting registered, but also casting his or her vote."