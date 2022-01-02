Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘There is still danger…’ Anthony Fauci on Omicron rise in world. Read here

‘There is still danger…’ Anthony Fauci on Omicron rise in world. Read here

With the Omicron variant of the virus sweeping around the world, more than 440,000 new cases were reported in the US on Friday
2 min read . 09:43 PM IST Livemint

  • Even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is with Delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations, Fauci said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There was still a danger of a surge in hospitalization due to a large number of covid cases even as early data suggests the Omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe, Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said. 

There was still a danger of a surge in hospitalization due to a large number of covid cases even as early data suggests the Omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe, Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said. 

"The only difficulty is that if you have so many many cases, even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is with Delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the healthcare system," Fauci said in an interview on Sunday with CNN.

"The only difficulty is that if you have so many many cases, even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is with Delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the healthcare system," Fauci said in an interview on Sunday with CNN.

If you are not boosted, get boosted

If you are not boosted, get boosted

Last week, Fauci called on people to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. In an interview to CBSN, Fauci pointed out, “We are telling everybody, and I will state it very clearly now, that optimum protection is with a boost. If you are not boosted, get boosted."

Last week, Fauci called on people to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. In an interview to CBSN, Fauci pointed out, “We are telling everybody, and I will state it very clearly now, that optimum protection is with a boost. If you are not boosted, get boosted."

“What is called by definition, for legal or other purposes, a 'fully vaccinated person,' is, in fact, irrelevant. If you want to be fully protected, get boosted. I am saying it very loud and very clear right now."

“What is called by definition, for legal or other purposes, a 'fully vaccinated person,' is, in fact, irrelevant. If you want to be fully protected, get boosted. I am saying it very loud and very clear right now."

"This is a very dynamic situation," Fauci said and added, "We are dealing with a brand-new, extraordinarily transmissible variant, the Omicron variant."

"This is a very dynamic situation," Fauci said and added, "We are dealing with a brand-new, extraordinarily transmissible variant, the Omicron variant."

“Although the vaccination, when you have a highly transmissible virus, may not prevent you from getting infected, it is very likely that you will either be without symptoms or minimally symptomatic," Fauci explains how vaccines can help. 

“Although the vaccination, when you have a highly transmissible virus, may not prevent you from getting infected, it is very likely that you will either be without symptoms or minimally symptomatic," Fauci explains how vaccines can help. 

The major purpose of the vaccine is to prevent you from getting sick, from getting clinically ill and, hopefully, to prevent you from getting hospitalized and dying," Fauci said. "In fact, the data show that the vaccines are highly successful in doing just that."

The major purpose of the vaccine is to prevent you from getting sick, from getting clinically ill and, hopefully, to prevent you from getting hospitalized and dying," Fauci said. "In fact, the data show that the vaccines are highly successful in doing just that."

With the Omicron variant of the virus sweeping around the world, more than 440,000 new cases were reported in the US on Friday, almost exactly 200,000 more than during a peak last February.

With the Omicron variant of the virus sweeping around the world, more than 440,000 new cases were reported in the US on Friday, almost exactly 200,000 more than during a peak last February.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!