There is tremendous scope for Australian investment in India: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal , Minister of Commerce and Industry, said there is tremendous scope for India to get investments from Australia as the Foreign Direct Investment ( FDI ) norms are eased and different sectors are opened up.

Speaking at the Enhancing India Australia Bilateral Economic and Trade Relationship session held by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goyal said that newer areas like space, nuclear energy & defence production will open up good opportunities for our mutual engagement. "We are continuously trying to make our FDI policies more facilitative & congenial & supportive of foreign investment," he added.

While he also launched the India-Australia Economic Strategy Report, Goyal said the agriculture sector is also open for greater investments in food processing and value addition. "Emerging sectors of defence, sports, textiles, textile designing, digital gaming, animation, water management, commercial ship-building, space collaboration & digital engagement in education, hold great promise in our efforts to balance this trade relationship," he added.

Speaking on the recent labour reforms, he said they will also enable a new ecosystem for labour regulations and flexibility in employment. "Areas like tourism will generate a lot of jobs in India under the new framework, and will make tourism projects in India more viable," he added.

With more value-added on our farm produce and greater engagement with the rest of the world, Goyal said the farmers of India will get better incomes. Mentioning the 3B objectives--Bigger trade basket - Better trade basket – Balanced trade relationship-- he said there can be a huge and exponential growth in the trade relationship.

The minister said that in the backdrop of the pandemic, the focus of the industry, which had been to bring back economic activity, is yielding very good results.

With India and Australia working together closely on the strategic front for Malabar exercises, QUAD grouping, Goyal said this collaboration will feed into our economic partnership also in the years to come.

Goyal mentioned that efforts like the Australia Strategy Report will help us to align our trade & economic policies to implement this strategy report. “We can find good areas of cooperation which will also dovetail into our negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement", he added.

