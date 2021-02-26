There must be no distinction between private & public in research funding: AICTE

New Delhi: India ’s technical education regulator Friday said there should be no distinction between private and public institutions with regard to research funding by the government, a day after union education minister batted for more private participation in higher education.

All India Council of Technical Education chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said government cannot support regular expenditure at private institutions, “government should certainly support in terms of research"

“Certainly, for large scale research projects, which a private university wants to undertake, there must be no distinction between the government institution and the private institutions," Sahasrabudhe said while speaking at the FICCI higher education summit.

Besides, he favoured encouraging faculty members, whether in private or government to do research. The AICTE chairman said the new education policy talks about how all the universities have to be multidisciplinary.

“This is a really fundamental change, which is happening. And gradually, some of the institutions -- IIT Kharagpur started with first a management school, then subsequently law school, and now even a medicine school -- that means gradually we are moving in the direction of becoming multidisciplinary," he added.

He said besides some of the IITs and Indian Institute of Science, a lot of research work is not visible in all the universities and “this is what we need to completely transform".

The chairman said a strong connect between industry and institution will help change that and also underlined efforts must be made at institutions level to raise funding through various means including sponsored research, from alumni etc.

He said government will have to have a supportive role and “everyone has to strive hard to get more and more funding from all possible resources and create an ecosystem where everyone will thrive in terms of doing research."

On Thursday, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the Centre seeks greater private sector participation and plans to increase the number of Institutes of Eminence (IoEs) from the existing 20 to 50. While addressing during the day one of the Ficci summit, Pokhriyal said the government values private players and would encourage them for value creation in education, besides conferring the IoE status to 25 select private institutions, and as many state-owned universities. IoEs enjoy academic, administrative and financial autonomy to compete and establish themselves at the global level.

