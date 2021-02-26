There must be no distinction between private & public in research funding: AICTE

On Thursday, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the Centre seeks greater private sector participation and plans to increase the number of Institutes of Eminence (IoEs) from the existing 20 to 50. While addressing during the day one of the Ficci summit, Pokhriyal said the government values private players and would encourage them for value creation in education, besides conferring the IoE status to 25 select private institutions, and as many state-owned universities. IoEs enjoy academic, administrative and financial autonomy to compete and establish themselves at the global level.