There must be peace and tranquillity along LAC in the border areas: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that pending a solution to the boundary question, it was imperative that peace and tranquility was maintained on the border adding that if this was affected, it would seriously impact the bilateral relationship.

Speaking to an audience in Pune via video link, Jaishankar said that India and China had built up their bilateral relationship from the 1980s on the premise that there will be peace and tranquility on the border.

“I want to be very very clear on this point— it is not our position that we should solve the boundary dispute... we understand that that is a very complicated difficult issue, there have been many negotiations on this.. that (solving the boundary issue) is a very high bar for the relationship," Jaishankar said. He was referring to the undemarcated India-China border that the two sides have been working on for decades. The two sides fought a brief but bitter war in 1962 that ended badly for India.

“I am talking of a much more basic bar which is that there must be peace and tranquility on the Line of Actual Control in the border areas," he said.

“If peace and tranquility is affected, there will be an impact on the relationship and that is what we are seeing," the minister said.

The comments were in the context of tensions between India and China that arose in May following Chinese troops intruding into Ladakh at multiple points.

Ties have been at the worst in decades especially after a violent clash on 15 June in which 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed. Some 100,000 troops of both sides are facing off against each other and many rounds of talks — at the military and diplomatic levels— are yet to yield a breakthrough.

Earlier this week, while another event Jaishankar had said that the two countries were engaged in discussions and that he did not want to prejudge the outcome.

