There must be peace and tranquillity along LAC in the border areas: Jaishankar

“I want to be very very clear on this point— it is not our position that we should solve the boundary dispute... we understand that that is a very complicated difficult issue, there have been many negotiations on this.. that (solving the boundary issue) is a very high bar for the relationship," Jaishankar said. He was referring to the undemarcated India-China border that the two sides have been working on for decades. The two sides fought a brief but bitter war in 1962 that ended badly for India.