There's a high risk many training partners will shut down: NSDC MD

New Delhi: With the economy in shambles, the labour market is hit hard. This has upset India’s skilling ecosystem — from trainees, mostly from the bottom of the pyramid, to skilling companies whose payments are outcome-based for government programmes. Many of them are battling to survive. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO at National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), talks to Mint about the disruption and how NSDC, India’s nodal company to promote skill development, plans to help partners tide over the crisis. Edited excerpts:

There are fears that many of NSDC’s training partners might shut down. Is that a possibility?

The risk is high. There is no doubt about that. There are multiple reasons. This closure (the lockdowns in different states) is fairly prolonged. We have tried to provide various kinds of relief. For example, those who have taken loans from us have been given moratorium on both the principal and interest for six months. Similarly, for the good training partners, we have a working capital loan. We want the good ones to survive. The ones who are very small — perhaps they have not managed themselves well in the past — will be the ones at great risk.

Government grants get constrained during this kind of a period. The government is trying to do as much as possible but most of the money and resources would go for covid-related issues. There is a payment flow that is happening; we would have wanted that to be much bigger than what’s happening but we understand the constraints within which the government functions. Our effort is that we keep things even up till March. Perhaps, we should be able to tide over this crisis by then.

PMKVY-3 (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship) has been approved by the government recently. This implies that funds will begin to flow. Once funds begin to flow, the health of many of these companies will get better.

When it comes to the financial model of government schemes, do they need to become less strict in terms of the procedures for payments or reimbursements?

When the government looks at these issues, they look at it more deeply from the perspective of people who need skilling rather than people who will do the skilling. You don’t create a programme to benefit people who do the skilling. I am not saying that you don’t have to look at the sustainability of those who will do the skilling — that is important. We ensure that the good training partners are able to survive. But the design of the skilling programmes would always be for the people who will benefit from it. Sometimes people confuse that programmes are meant for the training provider.

It appears that there is a shift to meeting the demand for jobs locally rather than getting people to migrate. Is that a broad idea post the pandemic?

It will eventually be an individual choice. If people want to migrate to the US, they are not asking for the government’s permission. We are trying to understand the local economy and create skills or the skilling infrastructure that responds to the local economy. If a person is not willing to move (states), is there opportunity locally? Are we able to connect that? It will be enhancing a person’s opportunity and choices.

