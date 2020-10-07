There's a high risk many training partners will shut down: NSDC MD

When the government looks at these issues, they look at it more deeply from the perspective of people who need skilling rather than people who will do the skilling. You don’t create a programme to benefit people who do the skilling. I am not saying that you don’t have to look at the sustainability of those who will do the skilling — that is important. We ensure that the good training partners are able to survive. But the design of the skilling programmes would always be for the people who will benefit from it. Sometimes people confuse that programmes are meant for the training provider.