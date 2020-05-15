Shefali Gandhi’s Saturday evenings are always busy. Around 9pm, she gets out of her PJs, wears jeans or a skirt and a matching top, pours herself a drink and sets up her laptop or mobile phone, depending on the strength of the internet connection. Within minutes, she’s dancing with 30,000-odd people from across the world to the tunes of DJ Khushi via Instagram Live.

“This is as close as you can get to a party during a lockdown," says Gandhi, 39, a restaurateur in Goa. A regular party-goer, Gandhi hasn’t missed a single Saturday virtual party with DJ Khushi, aka Khushi Soni, since the nationwide lockdown was announced late March. “There’s so much you cannot do right now, so I often feel low. The virtual party makes me feel good."

The virus has put us under house arrest, and turned the seven days of a week into one long working week. There are, however, people like Gandhi who have decided to stick with having plans every weekend.

Under lockdown, Mumbai resident DJ Khushi, 35, has gone from having a packed week to being busy only on Saturdays when he hosts the virtual party. “You have to adapt. I earn no money from it, but I enjoy doing it for myself and for my fans," he says.

Sharmila Prasad, 38, has set aside three hours on Saturdays for her TikTok fans. From 7pm to 10pm, the IT professional, along with her son, creates 10 to 15 funny videos, which she posts over the course of the week. “This lockdown has been a blessing in disguise; I finish my work on Friday, spend time with my family on Saturday afternoon and evenings are just for me."

Since the lockdown started, Prasad has moved from 134 TikTok followers to 700.

Some prefer to truly cut off and wind down. Arsh Bashar is online almost 24x7 from Monday to Friday as he works from home. The associate director at tech firm Nagarro, though, spends 8-10 hours on Saturdays in the small music studio in his house, creating music. “It’s such a relief to shut out the noise," says Bashar, 38.

For Rama Rao, 71, one of the 20 residents of Epoch Eldercare home in Delhi, Friday night during lockdown means cooking something special.

“Since we are at risk and physical distancing is necessary, we each try a recipe," Rao said. Last week, they made dhokla, before that Easter eggs. “This week, it is chocolate cake."

