There should be no politics in time of crisis: Kejriwal tells AAP members

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urges the volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party to help people in every way possible as the country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase. Congratulating the party members on the 8th foundation day of Aam Aadmi Party, party's national convener said, distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time.

He tweets earlier this morning, "Congratulations to all of you on the 8th Foundation Day of the Aam Aadmi Party today. The country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase at this time. I appeal to every worker to help people in every way possible. Distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time. Serve the people by taking everyone along."

आज आम आदमी पार्टी के 8वें स्थापना दिवस पर आप सभी को बधाई। देश और मानवता इस वक़्त बेहद कठिन दौर में हैं। मेरी हर कार्यकर्ता से अपील है कि, लोगों की खूब मदद करें। मास्क बाँटें, बीमार को अस्पताल पहुँचाएं, भूखे को रोटी दें। इस वक़्त कोई राजनीति नहीं। सबको साथ लेकर लोगों की सेवा करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2020





The Aam Aadmi Party was formally launched on November 26, 2012.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via