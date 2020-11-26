Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >There should be no politics in time of crisis: Kejriwal tells AAP members
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

There should be no politics in time of crisis: Kejriwal tells AAP members

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Staff Writer

On the 8th foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges the party member to help people in every way possible.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urges the volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party to help people in every way possible as the country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase. Congratulating the party members on the 8th foundation day of Aam Aadmi Party, party's national convener said, distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urges the volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party to help people in every way possible as the country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase. Congratulating the party members on the 8th foundation day of Aam Aadmi Party, party's national convener said, distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time.

He tweets earlier this morning, "Congratulations to all of you on the 8th Foundation Day of the Aam Aadmi Party today. The country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase at this time. I appeal to every worker to help people in every way possible. Distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time. Serve the people by taking everyone along."

He tweets earlier this morning, "Congratulations to all of you on the 8th Foundation Day of the Aam Aadmi Party today. The country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase at this time. I appeal to every worker to help people in every way possible. Distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time. Serve the people by taking everyone along."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Aam Aadmi Party was formally launched on November 26, 2012.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.