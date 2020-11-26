There should be no politics in time of crisis: Kejriwal tells AAP members

There should be no politics in time of crisis: Kejriwal tells AAP members1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
On the 8th foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges the party member to help people in every way possible.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urges the volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party to help people in every way possible as the country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase. Congratulating the party members on the 8th foundation day of Aam Aadmi Party, party's national convener said, distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time.
He tweets earlier this morning, "Congratulations to all of you on the 8th Foundation Day of the Aam Aadmi Party today. The country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase at this time. I appeal to every worker to help people in every way possible. Distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time. Serve the people by taking everyone along."
The Aam Aadmi Party was formally launched on November 26, 2012.
