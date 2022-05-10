NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday stressed on the need for sensitization of stake holders for collectively addressing issues regarding Road Safety.

Addressing the event organized by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India)/MoRTH (Ministry of Railways, Transport and Highways) in collaboration with SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), the minister said that road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents.

“We have accorded highest priority for road safety and set the target to reduce 50% road accident deaths by 2024."

The minister directed the senior officials to consider and implement various strategies and solutions put forward by SaveLIFE Foundation to improve road safety as early as possible.

“Immediate action should be taken on the black spots. While taking action, three things have to be considered immediate measures, mid-term action, and long-term action. Every ROs(Regional officers) & PDs(Project directors) should take a pledge of zero accidents," the minister concluded.