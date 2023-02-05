'There was a knock on the door around 2 am...': Assam child bride recounts crackdown; many women stage protests
The police had registered 4,074 cases of child marriage in less than a fortnight after the state Cabinet decided on January 23 to arrest offenders. Officials have arrested 2,258 people, including Hindu and Muslim priests who conducted such weddings till Saturday.
Earlier this week, the Assam Police cracked down on child marriage, arresting thousands of people. Now, even as many women stage protests calling for their husbands and sons to be released, others recall the crackdown with horror.
