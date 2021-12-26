There will be no lockdown in Assam: State Health Minister amid Omicron threat

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has made it clear that there would be no lockdown in Assam. "There would be no lockdown," he assured while speaking to news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister further said that the state government is well-prepared to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mahanta said, "We are in readiness from all corners. Our hospitals and doctors are well-prepared too. We have completed our planning."

Mahanta urged the people to abide by the regulations specified and follow COVID appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus.

“The revised directives will remain in force throughout the state from 6 am of December 26 till further orders," state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

He said as per the new SOP, night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31.

Mahanta further said for omicron specific regulation, district magistrates, superintendents of police and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour in all public places.

All work places, business and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm.

For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify the number depending on the COVID situation in that district, while in closed spaces, gathering up to 50 per cent of seating capacity would be allowed.

Iconic religious places can allow 60 fully vaccinated people per hour, with the number of devotees or visitors restricted to 40 per hour for other religious places.

Cinema halls will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The minister further said district magistrates and superintendents of police will ensure that the people strictly abide by the directives and they will also deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping vigil.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other legal provisions.

Further, any person not wearing face mask or spitting in public places shall be fined ₹1,000.

Meanwhile, no COVID-19 deaths were reported in Assam on Saturday while 56 new cases detected during the day took the overall caseload to 6,20,081, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

