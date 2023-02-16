New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said water security is an important concern for India and conserving the resource is a collective responsibility.

“In the Amrit Kaal, India is looking towards water as the future. There will be a tomorrow if there is water," the prime minister said in a virtual address at the launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan, a joint nationwide campaign of Brahma Kumaris and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district.

“Jal Jan Abhiyan is beginning at a time when water crisis is being globally seen as a crisis of the future. In 21st century, the world is understanding the seriousness that the earth has limited water resources,“ he added.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the country has turned water conservation into a mass movement and said that the Jal-Jan Abhiyan of Brahma Kumaris will give new strength to this effort of public participation. He noted that the reach of water conservation campaigns will also get a boost thereby boosting its effect.

The Prime Minister highlighted the sages of India who had created a restrained, balanced and sensitive system regarding nature, the environment and water thousands of years ago. He recalled the age-old saying of not destroying water but conserving it and underlined that this feeling has been a part of India’s spirituality and our religion for thousands of years.

“Water conservation is the culture of our society and the centre of our social thinking,", the prime minister continued, “That’s why we consider water to be God and our rivers as mothers."

PM Modi stressed the need to instill faith in the countrymen towards the values of water conservation and remove every obstacle that causes water pollution. He underlined the role of India’s spiritual institutions like the Brahma Kumaris towards water conservation.

The prime minister said in the past decades a negative thought process had developed and topics like water conservation and environment were deemed difficult. Highlighting the changes in the last 8-9 years, he said that both this mindset and the situation have transformed.

Giving the example of the Namami Gange campaign, PM Modi highlighted that not only the Ganges but all its tributaries are also getting cleaned while campaigns like natural farming have also begun on the banks of the Ganges.

Throwing light on the ‘Catch the Rain campaign’, the prime minister noted that the depleting groundwater table is also a major challenge for the country. He informed that water conservation is also being promoted in thousands of gram panchayats of the country through the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

PM Modi also touched upon the campaign to construct 75 Amrit Sarovar in every district of the country and said that it is a huge step towards water conservation.

Underlining the contributions of women in water conservation, the prime minister said that women from the villages are leading important schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission through water committees.