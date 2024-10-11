‘There’ll be no India left’: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun vows; Khalistani leader asks China to ‘take back’ Arunachal Pradesh

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist, threatens India's unity in a new video, promoting independence movements across various states and suggesting China reclaim Arunachal Pradesh. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published11 Oct 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again issued threats against India's sovereignty. Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist by India, released a video declaring plans to spark independence movements in states beyond Punjab.

In the video, Pannun unveiled a mission titled “SFJ 2024 ONE India To 2047 NONE India” in response to comments made by Canada's deputy minister for foreign affairs, David Morrison.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again issued threats against India's sovereignty. Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist by India, released a video declaring plans to spark independence movements in states beyond Punjab.

In the video, Pannun unveiled a mission titled “SFJ 2024 ONE India To 2047 NONE India” in response to comments made by Canada's deputy minister for foreign affairs, David Morrison.

Morrison earlier stated that Canada’s policy was clear in supporting India’s territorial integrity, emphasising the concept of "One India". These remarks were made during a public hearing in Ottawa as part of the Canadian foreign interference commission earlier in October.

In his latest video, Pannun extended his threats to other regions of India. The lawyer residing in New York City mentioned Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland as the next targets, vowing to instigate independence movements similar to the one in Punjab. His aim, as he said, is to "Balkanise the Union of India".

“SFJ will continue to use the protection and support of Canadian and American laws to continue to campaign for independence movements to Balkanise and disintegrate the Union of India,” The Times of India quoted Pannun as saying in the video.

While claiming that “Arunachal Pradesh is the territory of China”, the designated terrorist encourages Chinese President Xi Jinping in the video to claim it back.

“Now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back,” TOI quoted Pannun as saying.

LiveMint could not independently review the video in question.

‘India wants me dead’

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a key leader of the Khalistan movement and legal adviser for SFJ, was declared a terrorist by India in 2020 for promoting secessionist activities. He claims that India wants him dead.

“The Modi regime has not faced any consequences. They have not been held accountable. Why would they stop?” Bloomberg earlier quoted Pannun as saying.

The Khalistani leader, who survived a foiled assassination plot allegedly planned by India, claims that India wants him dead.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 03:29 PM IST
