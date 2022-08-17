There's a difference…: How SC categorises ‘freebies’ and welfare measures2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 06:48 PM IST
The promise of free coaching for professional courses cannot be compared with the promise of free white goods, SC said
The promise of free coaching for professional courses cannot be compared with the promise of free white goods, SC said
Listen to this article
The term “freebie" should not be confused with genuine welfare measures, the Supreme Court said pointing out that there is a distinctive difference between television sets, consumer electronics, and welfarist offers. It further asserted that political parties and individuals cannot be prevented from making poll promises aimed at fulfilling the constitutional mandate.