Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thursday that sufficient quantity of Covid-19 vaccine is available in the country, advising states and Union Territories to increase the coverage of the inoculation drive.

Bhushan said that there are many states that need to improve their performance in terms of the percentage of coverage and asked them to analyze the daily variation in the number of average vaccination.

The states were also asked to organise multiple simultaneous vaccination sessions in the health facility wherever possible. "This would substantially boost the number of vaccinations per day," said Bhushan.

He also pointed out that technical glitches on CoWIN have now been resolved, emphasising on the importance of timely data reconciliation.

"As the vaccination drive has substantially stabilized in the past two weeks, states/UTs were strongly urged to reconcile the arrear data on CoWIN app," said the Union Health Ministry in a statement.

Drawing attention to the recent letter of the Health Ministry, Bhushan pointed out that a provisional digital vaccination certificate after the first dose and final certificate after completing the second dose is required to be issued.

States were asked to take the necessary steps to ensure that the vaccination certificates are issued to all beneficiaries before they exit the session.

"In order to create Immutable Vaccination Event Records (IVER), it is essential that a reliable authentication of beneficiaries is done," said Bhushan, adding that authentication of beneficiaries through Aadhar can be done on CoWIN.

He advised all the states to sensitize the vaccinators for doing proper authentication of beneficiaries. "The compliance should be strictly monitored at the district-level and state-level in the District Task Force and State Task Force meetings," said Bhushan.

The states were also told to undertake the necessary planning to ensure vaccinations of frontline workers, starting in the first week of February, is hassle-free.

Bhushan underlined that India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target, but also two million and three million marks in Covid-19 vaccination. "Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 40-50 days, have taken a longer time to reach these targets," he said.

India had launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January.









