There’s GST on daily essentials as Centre needs money to buy MLAs: Arvind Kejriwal2 min read . 12:48 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Narendra Modi administration had spent ₹6,300 crore to overthrow the state governments.
Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that imposing Goods and Service Tax (GST) on daily essentials would bring in ₹7,500 crore annually to the exchequer of the Central government. The chief minister of Delhi asserted that the Narendra Modi administration had spent ₹6,300 crore to overthrow the state governments. Otherwise, he claimed, the Centre would not have added GST to necessities.
“The Central government will receive ₹7,500 crores a year from the GST levied on items like curd, buttermilk, honey, wheat and rice. They have already spent ₹6,300 crore on overthrowing governments. GST would not have needed to be placed on items like wheat, rice, buttermilk, etc. if they hadn't overthrown these governments. Inflation would not be a problem for people.," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Kejriwal claimed, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of overthrowing the elected governments in states, said on August 26 that there was a serial murderer in the city who was killing one person after another.
"They toppled several governments in the country till date - Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a government, they topple it," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi Assembly's special session has been prolonged by one day so that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government can present the confidence motion in the House on August 29 and show that no party MLA has defected.
"It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything was alright. I would like to bring a Confidence Motion in the House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here," said Kejriwal.
In reference to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at his deputy Manish Sisodia's home on the Delhi Excise policy, Kejriwal said that not a single penny was discovered by the federal agency.
"The raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found - nothing was found. It was a false raid," stated the Delhi Chief Minister.
(With agency inputs)
