'There's lots of bombs…': 754 more Indians return home from Sudan, recall crisis

'There's lots of bombs…': 754 more Indians return home from Sudan, recall crisis1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:46 PM IST
India on Friday brought home 754 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. While 392 people arrived in New Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force, another batch of 362 Indians were brought to Bengaluru.
Heavy clashes rocked Sudan on Friday as evacuations continued at warp speed amid a shaky truce. Under Operation Kaveri around 1,360 Indians have already returned home while others wait in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah - where the country has set up a transit camp for evacuees.
