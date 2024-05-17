'There's sense of pride about where PM Modi has taken the country,' External Affairs Minister Jaishankar amid LS polls
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has said that in PM Modi's regime, the line between foreign and domestic policies has blurred, implying that even diplomatic issues have become a talking point among the citizens during the general elections.