Thermal screening, quarantine mandatory for air travel, says govt

After opening up domestic air travel, India has said that it will consider opening up international air travel, too, in a calibrated way, starting with arrangements for the return of non-resident Indians (NRIs) who are ordinarily resident abroad but are struck in India. The health ministry on Sunday also issued guidelines for international arrivals. It said that before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The safeguards mandate 7 days of institutional quarantine at the traveller’s own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. For exceptional and compelling reasons, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.