These 10 cities in India have the worst air to breathe2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:34 AM IST
- An AQI of above 400 is considered ‘severe’ and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses
Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday attacked Aam Aadmi Party over Punjab farm fires and said that as of today, a state run by the AAP government has seen over 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021. Blaming AAP for rising pollution in the national capital, he said, "there is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber."