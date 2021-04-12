OPEN APP
New Delhi: Ten states have shown a steep rise in the daily Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for 83.02 per cent of the new Covid-19 infections.

India's daily cases continue to rise and 1,68,912 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. India's tally of more than 1.35 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and just ahead of Brazil's.

The total active caseload has increased to 12,01,009 and now comprises 8.88 per cent of the country's total infections.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily cases at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases. 

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.


