These 10 states to witness 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall from 8-12 July: IMD

After a break, Southwest Monsoon is set to revive and spread across various southern and northern states by July 8. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe are very likely to witness 'fairly widespread' to 'widespread' rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during July 8-July 12. Besides, the IMD has predicted a similar rainfall pattern in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh between July 8 and July 12.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall over Northwest India from 9 July onwards and isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Punjab on July 11 and 12.

The IMD said that moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal have started to establish over eastern India. Accordingly, southwest monsoon likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and Delhi around July 10, the meteorological department added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an IMD tweet, "Enhanced rainfall activity very likely along the west and east coasts likely to continue during next 5 days due to strengthening of Southwest Monsoon over the Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low-Pressure Area over West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 11".

However, with the revival of southwest monsoon from July 8, Northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura) may witness a decline in rainfall from July 9 onwards, IMD said.

Meanwhile, IMD said that there could be moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

