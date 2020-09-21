These 10 states/UTs account for 76% of fresh Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI : India on Monday registered a single-day rise of 86,961 coronavirus cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per a government release, the fresh Covid-19 infections are concentrated in 10 states or Union Territories.

Of these, Maharashtra has contributed the maximum caseload amounting to 20,000, followed by Andhra Pradesh 8,000.

The total caseload in the country neared the 55-lakh mark on 21 September.

India’s coronavirus tally has been rising sharply since August and now the country only lags behind America in terms of the overall infections. US has more than 68 lakh Covid-19 cases.

Below is the list of states/UTs with maximum number of new Covid-19 cases:

10 States/UTs account for 86% of fresh virus deaths

Out of the new virus-related fatalities reported in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most number of deaths. The state recorded as many as 455 deaths since Sunday. Over 32,000 people have died in Maharashtra so far, the highest among all other states and UTs.

Maharashtra was followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 101 and 94 more deaths, respectively.

Take a look at the state-wise death toll:

India’s Covid-19 recoveries:

India's recovery rate of the Covid-19 cases has crossed the 80% mark now. India has reportedly overtaken the United States to record the highest Covid-19 recoveries globally.

According to the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry today, India has so far recorded 43,96,399 coronavirus recoveries, which is the highest in the world.

The country’s single-day recovery also outstripped the number of new cases as more than 93,000 people recuperated from the deadly virus.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Ministry said, “India reports more than 90,000 recoveries for the 3rd successive day. Total recovered cases close to 43 lakh - highest in the world. India's recovery rate crosses the landmark of 80%," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that around 6.50 crore coronavirus samples have been tested in India. According to the country's top medical research body, 6,43,92,594 have been tested up to 20 September, including 7,31,534 samples tested yesterday.

