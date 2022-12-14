These 10 top COVID symptoms can keep bothering you for days1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:50 AM IST
The previous traditional symptoms, such as loss of smell, shortness of breath, and a fever, are less common these days
The previous traditional symptoms, such as loss of smell, shortness of breath, and a fever, are less common these days
It has been three years since coronavirus was first detected. Though the severity of the infection is much less today, the worry about the virus is still a reality due to its changing pattern. One of the biggest concerns even today is identifying the symptoms of COVID.