These 15 states to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in August, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday released a weather forecast for August in the country. As per the IMD official release, states located in northern, northeastern, western, and central India will be witnessing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between August 1 and August 3.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during July 30 and July 31, and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 30-August 2," IMD tweeted on Friday.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall might continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till August 4 with peak activity during July 31- August 3, it added.

"Current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy very likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Haryana during 30th July-4th August," said IMD.

Weather Forecast for next 5 days issued on 30th July, 2021.





States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Tripura will be receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 1 (Sunday) and August 3 (Tuesday), as per the IMD's forecast.

On the other hand, regions like Maharashtra, Karnataka, the central Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Gujarat coast might experience thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds in the initial three days of August, the weather monitoring agency added.

Further, the national weather monitoring agency has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on July 31.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in several north Indian states, such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the past one week has resulted in cloudbursts, landslides and road blockages.

In Himachal Pradesh alone, as many as 175 tourists were stranded at Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy showers.

In Delhi, the incessant rainfall has led the river Yamuna to cross its danger mark on Friday. In the national capital, Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Friday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, seven people were found dead and 17 others were rescued in an injured condition following the cloudburst in Honzar village in the early hours of Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, the rain continued to wreak havoc as a bridge on the Vaitarna river in the Thane district was washed away due to extreme rainfall.

Moreover, heavy overnight rain over West Bengal affected normal life in Kolkata and some southern districts in the state, inundating low-lying areas on Thursday.

The incessant rain caused the mud under the tracks to slide at Kharagpur yard of South Eastern Railway, slightly affecting the movement of goods trains.

Rainwater flowing above the rails was reported from Haldia and Tikiapara yard in West Bengal, and at Bhadrak in Odisha.

