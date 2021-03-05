Renewal of driving licence, learner’s licence among 18 new RTO services available online
A total of 18 RTO services will be covered
The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has released a notification stating that contactless services via Aadhar authentication have been launched for citizens. A total of 18 services will be covered.
This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle free, contact less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well.