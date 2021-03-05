OPEN APP
These 18 driving licence-related services can now be availed online

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has released a notification stating that contactless services via Aadhar authentication have been launched for citizens. A total of 18 services will be covered.

Here are the 18 driving licence-related services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication:

  • Learner’s Licence
  • Renewal of Driving Licence for which test of competence to drive is not required
  • Duplicate Driving Licence
  • Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration
  • Issue of International Driving Permit
  • Surrender of Class of Vehicle from Licence
  • Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle
  • Application for Registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body
  • Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration
  • Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration
  • Notice of Transfer of Ownership of the motor vehicle
  • Application for Transfer of Ownership of the motor vehicle
  • Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration
  • Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre
  • Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
  • Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of the motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
  • Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement
  • Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

