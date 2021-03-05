These 18 driving licence-related services can now be availed online

These 18 driving licence-related services can now be availed online1 min read . 12:08 PM IST
- Renewal of driving licence, learner’s licence among 18 new RTO services available online
- A total of 18 RTO services will be covered
The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has released a notification stating that contactless services via Aadhar authentication have been launched for citizens. A total of 18 services will be covered.
Here are the 18 driving licence-related services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication:
