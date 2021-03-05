These 18 driving licence-related services can now be availed online

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has released a notification stating that contactless services via Aadhar authentication have been launched for citizens. A total of 18 services will be covered.

Here are the 18 driving licence-related services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication:

Learner’s Licence

Renewal of Driving Licence for which test of competence to drive is not required

Duplicate Driving Licence

Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration

Issue of International Driving Permit

Surrender of Class of Vehicle from Licence

Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle

Application for Registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body

Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration

Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration

Notice of Transfer of Ownership of the motor vehicle

Application for Transfer of Ownership of the motor vehicle

Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration

Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre

Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of the motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

